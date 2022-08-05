SouthState Corp Has $185,000 Stock Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

SouthState Corp trimmed its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in CarMax were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KMX. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in CarMax by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Tobam lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 25.9% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 0.4% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 86,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,368,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after buying an additional 4,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 45.1% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 18,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total transaction of $1,647,457.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,207.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 3,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $324,552.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,496.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 18,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total value of $1,647,457.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at $454,207.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,103 shares of company stock valued at $3,445,847. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on CarMax from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on CarMax in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CarMax from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. TheStreet cut CarMax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on CarMax from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.89.

CarMax stock opened at $99.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.60 and its 200 day moving average is $98.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.39. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $84.37 and a one year high of $155.98.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 24th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.05. CarMax had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

