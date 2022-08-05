SouthState Corp Has $219,000 Stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF)

SouthState Corp boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Get Rating) by 301.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,016 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 620,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,536,000 after purchasing an additional 14,824 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SMLF opened at $51.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.72. iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF has a 1-year low of $45.64 and a 1-year high of $60.08.

