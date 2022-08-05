SouthState Corp Has $282,000 Stake in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI)

SouthState Corp decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $970,000.

iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of BATS GVI opened at $106.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.83.

