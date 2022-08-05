SouthState Corp Increases Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

SouthState Corp grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 42.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 177,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,168,000 after buying an additional 4,758 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 319.7% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 23,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,586,000 after buying an additional 18,262 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,280,000 after buying an additional 20,670 shares during the last quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 166,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,918,000 after buying an additional 4,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 163,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,635,000 after buying an additional 63,512 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR stock opened at $101.10 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $88.53 and a 1-year high of $121.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.64.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.