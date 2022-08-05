SouthState Corp Invests $150,000 in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

SouthState Corp bought a new position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MKSI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in MKS Instruments by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,724 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in MKS Instruments by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,518 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in MKS Instruments by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,423 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in MKS Instruments by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,879 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Peter Cannone III bought 250 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $120.06 per share, for a total transaction of $30,015.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,228.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on MKS Instruments from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet lowered MKS Instruments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com lowered MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price target on MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on MKS Instruments from $242.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.57.

NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $123.77 on Friday. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.65 and a 12-month high of $181.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.96.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $765.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.55 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 18.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.84%.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

