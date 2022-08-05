SouthState Corp Makes New Investment in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:HEEM)

SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:HEEM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Separately, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 340,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,075,000 after purchasing an additional 41,329 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of BATS:HEEM opened at $25.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.84.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.