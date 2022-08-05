SouthState Corp Purchases 1,866 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

SouthState Corp grew its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Unilever were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UL. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 61.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 16.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of UL opened at $48.42 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $42.54 and a twelve month high of $57.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a $0.4555 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

