SouthState Corp Purchases 6,610 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

SouthState Corp boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Get Rating) by 476.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,610 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FREL. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 49,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 7,688 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 158,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,494,000 after acquiring an additional 20,560 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 118,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after acquiring an additional 12,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 11,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FREL stock opened at $28.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.94 and its 200 day moving average is $30.04. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 12 month low of $25.75 and a 12 month high of $34.94.

