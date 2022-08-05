SouthState Corp Purchases 9,634 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

SouthState Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 703.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,004 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,634 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $50.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.11. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $45.52 and a twelve month high of $56.42.

