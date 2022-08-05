SouthState Corp Purchases New Position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Phillips Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 1,401,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,360,000 after acquiring an additional 65,394 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 76,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,385,000 after acquiring an additional 5,290 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 314,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,876,000 after acquiring an additional 5,437 shares in the last quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 22.2% during the first quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 369,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,444,000 after acquiring an additional 67,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 182,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:LRGF opened at $41.71 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.73. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a one year low of $36.37 and a one year high of $47.00.

