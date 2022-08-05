SouthState Corp Reduces Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

SouthState Corp lessened its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,401 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COP. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,011,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 307,184 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $22,176,000 after acquiring an additional 37,907 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,853,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,533 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 43,905 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on COP shares. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Scotiabank upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.37.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $89.88 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $51.41 and a 1-year high of $124.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.25. The company has a market capitalization of $116.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.38.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 14.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.97%.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $70,895,729.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,396,511.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $70,895,729.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,396,511.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total value of $4,154,904.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 666,002 shares in the company, valued at $68,151,984.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 644,703 shares of company stock valued at $77,172,426 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.