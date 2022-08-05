SouthState Corp Reduces Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

SouthState Corp lessened its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 825 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Intuit were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. JSF Financial LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 675 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Intuit by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 959 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Intuit by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 982 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Intuit by 3.4% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 704 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Intuit stock opened at $466.30 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $339.36 and a one year high of $716.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $406.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $446.13. The company has a market cap of $131.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.18.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $6.70. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 19.44%. The business’s revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.45 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.84%.

Several equities analysts have commented on INTU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Intuit from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Intuit from $580.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Intuit to $476.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $561.17.

In related news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total value of $698,762.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,157.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total value of $698,762.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,157.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total transaction of $380,109.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,497.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,774 shares of company stock valued at $5,002,772 in the last 90 days. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

