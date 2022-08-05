SouthState Corp Sells 168 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

SouthState Corp lowered its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,526 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in FedEx were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,674,920 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,312,801,000 after buying an additional 3,031,046 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in FedEx by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,062,836 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,047,785,000 after acquiring an additional 153,131 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $593,029,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,796,457 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $464,636,000 after purchasing an additional 207,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 1,447,324 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $374,336,000 after purchasing an additional 298,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.67, for a total transaction of $2,765,687.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,337,977.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $230.04 per share, with a total value of $207,036.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,803. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.67, for a total transaction of $2,765,687.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,337,977.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,955 shares of company stock worth $7,296,828 in the last ninety days. 8.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FedEx Trading Up 1.2 %

FDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital increased their price target on FedEx from $328.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $284.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, June 30th. UBS Group set a $312.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on FedEx from $276.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.50.

FDX opened at $236.10 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $192.82 and a 12 month high of $282.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $226.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.03. The firm has a market cap of $61.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $24.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.28 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.17%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Articles

