Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Shares Acquired by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 790,002 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,031 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $5,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ridgemont Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $221,006,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Southwestern Energy by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,051,748 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $214,601,000 after purchasing an additional 8,032,824 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Southwestern Energy by 198.8% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 9,999,232 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $71,695,000 after purchasing an additional 6,652,802 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Southwestern Energy by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,069,592 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $79,544,000 after purchasing an additional 6,064,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Southwestern Energy by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,891,627 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $9.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Southwestern Energy to $13.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.35.

Southwestern Energy Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:SWN opened at $6.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. Southwestern Energy has a 1 year low of $3.81 and a 1 year high of $9.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.53.

Southwestern Energy declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, June 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to purchase up to 13.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Southwestern Energy

(Get Rating)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.