S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Price Target Cut to $390.00

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $398.00 to $390.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.20% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $441.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $495.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $434.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $433.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $422.00.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $377.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.26. S&P Global has a 52 week low of $311.87 and a 52 week high of $484.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $345.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $372.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.04.

Insider Activity

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.12). S&P Global had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total value of $763,263.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,304.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total transaction of $763,263.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,304.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total transaction of $673,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,468.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,487 shares of company stock valued at $2,612,291 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On S&P Global

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 714.3% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.