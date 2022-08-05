Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $34.03, but opened at $31.89. Spirit AeroSystems shares last traded at $33.07, with a volume of 3,197 shares traded.

The aerospace company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($1.00). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 51.61% and a negative net margin of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Spirit AeroSystems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is presently -0.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spirit AeroSystems

SPR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.27.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,891 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 38,453 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 5,818 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 119.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 204,849 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,826,000 after purchasing an additional 111,389 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter worth $253,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Trading Down 3.4 %

The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.32.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, struts/pylons, nacelles, and related engine structural components; and wings and wing components, including flight control surfaces, as well as other structural parts.

Further Reading

