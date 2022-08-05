Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPRGet Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $34.03, but opened at $31.89. Spirit AeroSystems shares last traded at $33.07, with a volume of 3,197 shares traded.

The aerospace company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($1.00). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 51.61% and a negative net margin of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Spirit AeroSystems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is presently -0.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spirit AeroSystems

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,891 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 38,453 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 5,818 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 119.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 204,849 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,826,000 after purchasing an additional 111,389 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter worth $253,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Trading Down 3.4 %

The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.32.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, struts/pylons, nacelles, and related engine structural components; and wings and wing components, including flight control surfaces, as well as other structural parts.

Further Reading

