State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 2,469 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 666,761 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,469 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $38,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $783,509,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,535,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $635,907,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586,939 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,160,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $532,716,000 after acquiring an additional 257,263 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1,715.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,072,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $452,418,000 after acquiring an additional 5,738,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $389,956,000.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 4,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $82,917,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,100,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $53.24 on Friday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.28 and a 12-month high of $83.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.39. The company has a market capitalization of $31.55 billion, a PE ratio of 41.59 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $303.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KKR. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI set a $65.00 target price on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $94.00 to $81.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.88.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

(Get Rating)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.