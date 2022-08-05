State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 182,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,154 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $36,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 53,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,863,000 after buying an additional 7,409 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,799,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 44,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,053,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,729,000. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Up 0.3 %

ARE stock opened at $159.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $149.52 and a 200 day moving average of $174.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.09 billion, a PE ratio of 86.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.00 and a 52 week high of $224.95.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $1.01. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $643.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently 255.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $219.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, General Counsel Jackie B. Clem sold 794 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total transaction of $124,340.40. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 22,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,574,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria bought 3,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $3,500,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,555,077 shares in the company, valued at $4,555,077. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jackie B. Clem sold 794 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total transaction of $124,340.40. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 22,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,574,238.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,105 shares of company stock worth $1,358,476. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

