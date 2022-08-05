State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 4,400 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 325,719 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Match Group were worth $35,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MTCH. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Match Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Tsfg LLC increased its position in Match Group by 181.1% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Match Group in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Match Group in the first quarter worth $29,000. 96.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Match Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $66.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.15. Match Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.15 and a 52-week high of $182.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.55 and a 200 day moving average of $89.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 164.13% and a net margin of 3.48%. The company had revenue of $798.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MTCH shares. Cowen decreased their target price on Match Group from $128.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Match Group from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price target on Match Group from $81.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Match Group from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Truist Financial cut Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $145.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.86.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

