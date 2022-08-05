State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 193,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,107 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Biogen were worth $40,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth $10,379,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Biogen by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Biogen by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 45,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth $359,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BIIB shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Biogen to $238.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Biogen from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Biogen from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on Biogen from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.36.

Biogen Stock Performance

Biogen stock opened at $217.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $207.86 and its 200-day moving average is $209.43. The company has a market cap of $31.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.16 and a 12 month high of $351.86.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 19.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.68 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 16.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen Profile

(Get Rating)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.