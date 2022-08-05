State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 481 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Copart were worth $32,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its position in Copart by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. American National Bank boosted its position in Copart by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Copart in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Copart by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Copart in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. 87.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total transaction of $8,862,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Matt Blunt sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.72, for a total transaction of $1,157,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total transaction of $8,862,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Copart Stock Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on CPRT. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Copart to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Copart to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.75.

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $130.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a current ratio of 5.47. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $102.21 and a one year high of $161.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 1.15.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $939.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.41 million. Copart had a net margin of 32.15% and a return on equity of 26.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copart Profile

(Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

