State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $31.69 Million Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 318,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,138 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $31,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,912,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,087,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,506 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,658,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,978,000 after acquiring an additional 635,823 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,102,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,022,000 after acquiring an additional 514,589 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 278.3% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 643,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000,000 after acquiring an additional 473,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHD. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Church & Dwight from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Church & Dwight from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.79.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $685,020.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,074,498.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHD opened at $86.97 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.34 and a fifty-two week high of $105.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.89.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 14.71%. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

