State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $34.27 Million Stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 366,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,511 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Cerner were worth $34,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cerner by 7,960.4% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 399,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,367,000 after purchasing an additional 394,439 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Cerner by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 186,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Cerner by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 44,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after purchasing an additional 5,284 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cerner by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cerner Price Performance

Cerner stock opened at $94.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.79. Cerner Co. has a 52-week low of $69.08 and a 52-week high of $95.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.72. The firm has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.70, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cerner ( NASDAQ:CERN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Cerner had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cerner in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.20.

About Cerner

(Get Rating)

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

See Also

