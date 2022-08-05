State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $35.06 Million Stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 924,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,641 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $35,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 67.5% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 8.8% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 607,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,999,000 after purchasing an additional 32,456 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 21.1% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 1.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 296,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Weyerhaeuser Stock Down 1.0 %

WY opened at $35.19 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $32.50 and a 1-year high of $43.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.45 and a 200-day moving average of $38.09.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 23.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Albert Monaco bought 3,000 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.43 per share, with a total value of $115,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,063.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on WY shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Argus downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

(Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.