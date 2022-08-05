State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $370.88 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,239,047 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 30,044 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises 0.7% of State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $370,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 173.1% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $1,705,000. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $431,595. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at $14,739,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Home Depot Stock Performance

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.45.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $307.17 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $420.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $290.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $311.12. The stock has a market cap of $315.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.99.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.60%. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

