State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $38.49 Million Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 441,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 9,581 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in State Street were worth $38,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 78,842 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 25.3% in the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,979 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of State Street by 438.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 935,663 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $74,067,000 after acquiring an additional 761,958 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of State Street by 118.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 136,838 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,725,000 after acquiring an additional 74,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of State Street by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 16,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

State Street Stock Performance

NYSE STT opened at $70.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.55. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $58.79 and a 12-month high of $104.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $25.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.61.

State Street Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.58%.

STT has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of State Street to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of State Street from $82.00 to $74.50 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of State Street from $101.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of State Street from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of State Street from $106.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.12.

State Street Profile

(Get Rating)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Articles

