State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $39.25 Million Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 299,491 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,080 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $39,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in PPG Industries by 157.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PPG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of PPG Industries to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $172.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.18.

PPG Industries Price Performance

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

NYSE:PPG opened at $128.13 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $120.65 and a 200-day moving average of $130.32. The company has a market capitalization of $30.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.17. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.06 and a 52 week high of $177.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.75%.

About PPG Industries

(Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

