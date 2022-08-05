State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 61,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $40,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TDG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,267,000. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 9,640.3% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 411,333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $261,723,000 after purchasing an additional 407,110 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,228,746 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,690,668,000 after buying an additional 328,367 shares in the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 985,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $627,054,000 after buying an additional 316,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,223,480 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,414,756,000 after buying an additional 179,787 shares in the last quarter. 99.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert J. Small bought 28,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $565.00 per share, with a total value of $16,075,945.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,415,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,001,015. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other TransDigm Group news, Director Robert J. Small purchased 28,453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $565.00 per share, with a total value of $16,075,945.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,415,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,001,015. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Small purchased 19,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $544.09 per share, with a total value of $10,554,257.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 185,086 shares in the company, valued at $100,703,441.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TransDigm Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TDG. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $700.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $786.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $703.29.

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $635.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.72 billion, a PE ratio of 44.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.44. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $500.08 and a 12-month high of $686.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $568.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $606.42.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 27.39% and a net margin of 17.70%. TransDigm Group’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 14.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.