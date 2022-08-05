State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 427,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 980 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $39,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in CBRE Group by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,871,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,613,755,000 after purchasing an additional 846,053 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CBRE Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,029,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $761,295,000 after purchasing an additional 88,304 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CBRE Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,401,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,870,000 after purchasing an additional 118,543 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its position in CBRE Group by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,829,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,560,000 after purchasing an additional 340,380 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $347,784,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $94.00 price target on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Monday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.20.

CBRE Group Price Performance

CBRE stock opened at $82.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.41 and a 200-day moving average of $86.03. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.68 and a 12-month high of $111.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $26.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.38.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 6.74%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $415,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,704,017.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About CBRE Group

(Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Recommended Stories

