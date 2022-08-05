State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 861,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,765 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $31,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 22,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Baker Hughes

In related news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 103,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $3,851,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 472,759 shares in the company, valued at $17,676,459.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Baker Hughes news, Director Michael R. Dumais purchased 10,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.39 per share, with a total value of $243,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,189.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 103,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $3,851,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 472,759 shares in the company, valued at $17,676,459.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

Shares of BKR opened at $23.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $24.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.66 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.56. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $19.84 and a 12-month high of $39.78.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -167.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.86.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

See Also

