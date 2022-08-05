State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 825,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,739 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $35,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 146.7% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to $48.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.56.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $33.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.27. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $31.80 and a fifty-two week high of $50.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.11). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 29.09%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total transaction of $92,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,018.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

