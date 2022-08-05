State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 1,061 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,597 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,061 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $31,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth $238,172,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth about $87,926,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 6,738.1% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 122,197 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,605,000 after buying an additional 120,410 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in United Rentals by 179.6% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 186,773 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,344,000 after purchasing an additional 119,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 143.0% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 196,188 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,191,000 after acquiring an additional 115,459 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Price Performance

NYSE:URI opened at $319.21 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $230.54 and a 12 month high of $414.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $271.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $302.15. The firm has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $7.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $1.29. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 31.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

URI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on United Rentals from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on United Rentals from $368.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on United Rentals from $247.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on United Rentals from $421.00 to $396.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $360.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

In related news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $317,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,015,775. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other United Rentals news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 19,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $5,722,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,089,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 977 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $317,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,015,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Further Reading

