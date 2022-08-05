State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 2,416 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 303,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,416 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $36,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in Cloudflare by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Cloudflare by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 547,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,895,000 after buying an additional 240,167 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,608,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Cloudflare by 474.1% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 825,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,803,000 after buying an additional 681,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Cloudflare by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 40,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after buying an additional 8,507 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

NET opened at $58.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.62 and a 200 day moving average of $79.93. The company has a quick ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.96 and a 12 month high of $221.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cloudflare

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 35.83% and a negative return on equity of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of $212.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Maria S. Eitel purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.77 per share, with a total value of $941,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,357,212.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cloudflare news, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 2,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total value of $99,861.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,303.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Maria S. Eitel purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.77 per share, with a total value of $941,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,357,212.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 264,361 shares of company stock valued at $14,350,405 in the last three months. Company insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $110.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $155.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $60.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $83.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.81.

About Cloudflare

(Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

