State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 3,044 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,044 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Parker-Hannifin worth $41,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 4,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 3.2% in the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 25.7% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 3.6% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $336.00 to $274.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $330.00 price target on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $290.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $301.00 to $289.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.00.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director James L. Wainscott acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $273.44 per share, for a total transaction of $273,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,998,483.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $293.47 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $230.44 and a 12-month high of $340.00. The company has a market capitalization of $37.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $261.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $277.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 10.82%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.23 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

