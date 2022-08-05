State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 31,417 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 445,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 31,417 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $31,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,375,936 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,414,434,000 after buying an additional 225,635 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,973,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,309,954,000 after buying an additional 508,977 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,305,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $366,278,000 after purchasing an additional 82,472 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,183,948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $288,860,000 after purchasing an additional 77,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,635,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $251,010,000 after purchasing an additional 497,801 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HIG shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.27.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of HIG stock opened at $63.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.59 and a 52-week high of $78.17.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.42%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 25.33%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile



The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

