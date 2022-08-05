State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 4,307 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 182,150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,307 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in CDW were worth $32,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 92.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CDW Stock Down 1.1 %

CDW opened at $180.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $166.51 and a 200 day moving average of $172.27. The company has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.12. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $152.15 and a 12 month high of $208.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86.

CDW Announces Dividend

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.18. CDW had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 132.68%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CDW. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CDW presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.14.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

