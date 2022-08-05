State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 5,230 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 300,778 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 5,230 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $41,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $479,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 3.3% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 45,216 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,269,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 4.3% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

LNG stock opened at $144.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.15 and a 12 month high of $150.61. The company has a market capitalization of $36.63 billion, a PE ratio of -15.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by ($0.84). Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.30) earnings per share. Cheniere Energy’s revenue was up 165.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -14.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LNG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $183.00 to $192.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $162.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.82.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.