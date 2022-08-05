State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 6,561 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 837,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,561 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $32,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KHC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,396,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,678,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 44,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 10,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. 63.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

KHC opened at $37.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.72. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $32.78 and a 52-week high of $44.87.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.15%.

Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz

In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $593,768.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 268,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,780,305.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Marcos Eloi Lima sold 28,855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total value of $1,066,769.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 193,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,169,887.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $593,768.07. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 268,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,780,305.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 308,594 shares of company stock worth $13,299,438 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KHC shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.30.

About Kraft Heinz

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Featured Articles

