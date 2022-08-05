State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 6,983 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 375,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,983 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $33,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSN. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the first quarter worth $27,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 34.7% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 161.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyson Foods

In other news, EVP Amy Tu sold 3,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total transaction of $302,143.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,381 shares in the company, valued at $4,639,704.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tyson Foods Price Performance

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TSN shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com lowered Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.71.

TSN opened at $86.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.32. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.04 and a 1 year high of $100.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.66.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.46. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $13.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.56%.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

Featured Articles

