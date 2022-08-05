State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 457,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,202 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $40,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ES. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 10,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ES has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eversource Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.20.

NYSE ES opened at $91.00 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $77.07 and a 52 week high of $94.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.75. The firm has a market cap of $31.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.45.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total value of $60,157.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,621,105.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $168,871.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,842,780.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 650 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total value of $60,157.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,621,105.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,509 shares of company stock worth $596,029 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

