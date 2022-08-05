State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 132,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $39,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,734,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth about $291,000. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth about $17,839,000. 77.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $299.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.99. The stock has a market cap of $33.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.04. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $231.31 and a 12-month high of $373.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.77% and a return on equity of 35.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 6,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.14, for a total transaction of $1,874,674.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 809,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,984,039.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $288.00 to $279.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $305.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.80.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

