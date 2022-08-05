Stephens Inc. AR Decreases Position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,647,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 589,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,848,000 after purchasing an additional 265,954 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 315,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,473,000 after purchasing an additional 161,452 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 95.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 193,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,978,000 after purchasing an additional 94,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 253,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,460,000 after purchasing an additional 82,455 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 9,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.13, for a total transaction of $1,135,308.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 512,599 shares in the company, valued at $61,065,918.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Performance

SITE opened at $134.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.12. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.77 and a 1-year high of $260.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 1.35.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.11. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SITE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $161.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $128.00 to $118.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SiteOne Landscape Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.63.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

(Get Rating)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

Featured Articles

