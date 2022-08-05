Stephens Increases Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Price Target to $275.00

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Stephens from $220.00 to $275.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Stephens’ price target indicates a potential upside of 13.03% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $213.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Repligen from $286.00 to $274.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Repligen from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Repligen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.00.

Repligen Stock Performance

Shares of RGEN stock opened at $243.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.83 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.67. Repligen has a 52 week low of $137.21 and a 52 week high of $327.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $207.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.06 million. Repligen had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Repligen will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 14,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.51, for a total transaction of $2,214,754.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,518,831.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 14,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.51, for a total transaction of $2,214,754.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,518,831.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO James Bylund sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.40, for a total transaction of $480,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 9,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,339,813.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,517 shares of company stock worth $8,095,955 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Repligen

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its position in Repligen by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA increased its position in Repligen by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Repligen by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. increased its position in Repligen by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Repligen by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

