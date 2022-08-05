STERIS (NYSE:STE) Raised to “B” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on STERIS in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on STERIS in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on STERIS from $256.00 to $240.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on STERIS from $248.00 to $237.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of STERIS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $251.71.

STERIS Trading Up 2.5 %

STE opened at $207.99 on Tuesday. STERIS has a 1-year low of $192.40 and a 1-year high of $255.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $213.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a PE ratio of 55.76 and a beta of 0.71.

STERIS Increases Dividend

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 7.90%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that STERIS will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. STERIS’s payout ratio is currently 46.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other STERIS news, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 2,659 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.31, for a total value of $545,919.29. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,936 shares in the company, valued at $5,735,540.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On STERIS

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in STERIS in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in STERIS during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in STERIS during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in STERIS during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in STERIS during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

