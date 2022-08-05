Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Uniti Group Call Options (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 6,706 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 76% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,812 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Uniti Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,313,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $527,187,000 after purchasing an additional 250,730 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Uniti Group by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,352,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,467 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Uniti Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,007,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,181,000 after acquiring an additional 74,346 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Uniti Group by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,093,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,848,000 after acquiring an additional 757,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Uniti Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,437,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,171,000 after acquiring an additional 184,977 shares during the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Uniti Group alerts:

Uniti Group Trading Down 3.5 %

UNIT stock opened at $9.85 on Friday. Uniti Group has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $14.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.07 and its 200-day moving average is $11.62.

Uniti Group Dividend Announcement

Uniti Group ( NASDAQ:UNIT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.20). Uniti Group had a net margin of 16.32% and a negative return on equity of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $278.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Uniti Group will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.19%.

About Uniti Group

(Get Rating)

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.