StockNews.com Upgrades MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) to “Strong-Buy”

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MXL. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on MaxLinear from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on MaxLinear from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on MaxLinear from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on MaxLinear from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MaxLinear has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

Shares of MaxLinear stock opened at $42.07 on Wednesday. MaxLinear has a one year low of $30.17 and a one year high of $77.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.96 and its 200 day moving average is $47.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.70.

MaxLinear ( NYSE:MXL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.09. MaxLinear had a return on equity of 46.90% and a net margin of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $280.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. MaxLinear’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MaxLinear will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in MaxLinear by 38.7% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 59,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 16,491 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in MaxLinear by 41.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 4,922 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in MaxLinear by 50.3% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in MaxLinear in the second quarter worth $309,000. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its holdings in MaxLinear by 22.3% in the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,081,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,763,000 after purchasing an additional 197,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

