StockNews.com Upgrades MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) to “Strong-Buy”

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MXL. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on MaxLinear from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on MaxLinear from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on MaxLinear from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on MaxLinear from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MaxLinear has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.50.
Shares of MaxLinear stock opened at $42.07 on Wednesday. MaxLinear has a one year low of $30.17 and a one year high of $77.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.96 and its 200 day moving average is $47.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.70.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in MaxLinear by 38.7% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 59,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 16,491 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in MaxLinear by 41.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 4,922 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in MaxLinear by 50.3% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in MaxLinear in the second quarter worth $309,000. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its holdings in MaxLinear by 22.3% in the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,081,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,763,000 after purchasing an additional 197,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.
MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.
