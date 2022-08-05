StockNews.com Upgrades Transocean (NYSE:RIG) to Hold

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on RIG. Capital One Financial upgraded Transocean from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Transocean from $3.00 to $3.85 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th.

Transocean Price Performance

NYSE:RIG opened at $3.35 on Wednesday. Transocean has a one year low of $2.32 and a one year high of $5.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 2.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Transocean

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.46% and a negative net margin of 25.07%. The company had revenue of $692.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Transocean will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Transocean news, Director Vanessa C. L. Chang purchased 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.21 per share, for a total transaction of $39,483.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,200 shares in the company, valued at $157,932. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Transocean news, Director Vanessa C. L. Chang purchased 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.21 per share, for a total transaction of $39,483.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,200 shares in the company, valued at $157,932. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederik Wilhelm Mohn purchased 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 82,636,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,887,422.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,017,300 shares of company stock worth $7,557,533 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Transocean

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Transocean by 285.5% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,536 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Transocean during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Transocean during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. NovaPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transocean during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transocean during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.88% of the company’s stock.

About Transocean



Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 14, 2022, the company had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deep water and 10 harsh environment floaters.

