StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) Short Interest Update

StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 534,700 shares, a drop of 16.9% from the June 30th total of 643,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,336.8 days.
StorageVault Canada Stock Performance
Shares of SVAUF stock opened at $4.70 on Friday. StorageVault Canada has a 1 year low of $4.21 and a 1 year high of $5.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.71 and its 200-day moving average is $5.03.
StorageVault Canada Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0022 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
StorageVault Canada Company Profile
StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Fees. The company manages 34 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.
