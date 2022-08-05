StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) Short Interest Update

StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 534,700 shares, a drop of 16.9% from the June 30th total of 643,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,336.8 days.

StorageVault Canada Stock Performance

Shares of SVAUF stock opened at $4.70 on Friday. StorageVault Canada has a 1 year low of $4.21 and a 1 year high of $5.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.71 and its 200-day moving average is $5.03.

StorageVault Canada Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0022 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

StorageVault Canada Company Profile

SVAUF has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities raised their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, StorageVault Canada has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.86.

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Fees. The company manages 34 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

