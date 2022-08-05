Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Stock Holdings Lifted by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 1,212.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth about $816,519,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter worth about $295,397,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Stryker by 6,917.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 703,744 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $188,195,000 after purchasing an additional 693,715 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Stryker by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,911,036 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,729,638,000 after purchasing an additional 402,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Stryker by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,733,027 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $463,446,000 after purchasing an additional 371,008 shares during the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on SYK shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Stryker from $297.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.00.

Stryker Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $214.23 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $188.84 and a 52 week high of $281.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $207.81 and its 200-day moving average is $237.55. The company has a market capitalization of $81.01 billion, a PE ratio of 39.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.03). Stryker had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 11.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.20%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

