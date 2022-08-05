Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) Holdings Boosted by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,686 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,470 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 14.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 53,070 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 6,684 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 149.5% in the first quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 427,558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 256,219 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 10.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 159,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 14,646 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 22.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,510,994 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,474,000 after buying an additional 275,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 27.9% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89,021 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 19,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

SMFG opened at $6.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.70 and a 12-month high of $7.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.00 and a 200-day moving average of $6.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.54, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.74.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 6.84%. Equities analysts forecast that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 29th.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

